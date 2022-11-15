Train with mechanical issue caused congestion at Jelatek LRT station

KUALA LUMPUR: A mechanical problem on a train was the cause of congestion at the Jelatek Light Rail Transit (LRT) station this morning.

Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd (RapidKL) said in a statement the number 59 train was removed from service at approximately 8.19 am after the operations control centre (OCC) detected a problem with the tachometer, which was in the process of being replaced and improved.

“Passengers were asked to disembark at Jelatek LRT Station and wait for the next train, which is part of the operational procedure to ensure safety and smooth operation of train services,” the statement said.

RapidKL said the process of removing the train took three minutes and the re-adjustment of train frequency, which took 10 minutes, had caused congestion on the platform due to high number of riders during peak hours.

According to RapidKL, replacement train number 54 was added in to maintain the train frequency of five minutes while the problematic train was taken to the Rapid Rail maintenance depot in Subang.

“The tachometer replacement programme has started and Rapid Rail is in the process of receiving new tachometers that have been ordered and arriving periodically from now until mid-2023. We are negotiating with the supplier to speed up delivery,“ RapidKL said.

The company also explained that congestion at KLCC station was caused by three (platform) doors that had problems when train number 10 arrived at KLCC station at 7.53am today.

“We discovered that the platform doors were working normally with other trains, so our operations had extracted the (No 10) train to undergo further inspection at the Subang depot.

“Rapid Rail will conduct an inspection and test the communication system between the train door and the platform door after the end of operating hours today to identify the cause and subsequently fix it,” the statement read.

The Kelana Jaya Line LRT service, which started operating since 1998, is undergoing comprehensive upgrading of several of its systems, components and infrastructure.

“This upgrade is in the process of being implemented and will be completed in stages and we would like to assure you that the safety of passengers is always a priority. Rapid Rail apologises for the disruption that occurred and the inconvenience caused to passengers using our service,“ said RapidKL. - Bernama