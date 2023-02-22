Trainee doctor, permanent post issue among matters raised at dialogue with minister

PUTRAJAYA: Issues of trainee doctors, criteria for appointment of doctors to permanent posts and improvement to hospital facilities are among the grouses raised by some 350 doctors at a dialogue with Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa (pix) here today.

At the dialogue lasting more than two hours, the doctors took the opportunity to air their problems directly to Dr Zaliha, in the presence of Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni and Malaysian Medical Association president Dr R Muruga Raj.

Dr B. Abirami of Hospital Shah Alam, when met after the dialogue, said the discussion not only centred on the contract doctor issue but also covered permanent post holders, for example specialists who are facing problems.

“Whatever things we asked for, either for contract doctors or anything in the KKM (Ministry of Health) facility, we were told that it depends on the budget that will be tabled this Friday. And we hope this Friday will be a good budget for the health sector,” she said.

Dr Nurul Qashira Mohd Izlan, a trainee doctor at Hospital Kuala Lumpur, said Dr Zaliha assured them that the criteria for filling permanent posts would be fine-tuned.

“She wanted to make it more transparent, and they are working on that. We were given to understand that (resolution of) all issues arising would depend on the budget to be unveiled later,” she said.

Dr Mohamad Firdaus Omar of Hospital Melaka, who is holding a permanent post, said the issue of bullying among doctors was also raised and, according to him, Dr Zaliha gave an assurance this would be among the problems to be settled urgently.

In a statement issued by her office after the dialogue, Dr Zaliha said she appreciated and respected the views and feedback gathered and would do her best to tackle the issues involving the Health Ministry, whether from the policy or technical aspects.

Dr Zaliha also gave an assurance that no doctors who attended the dialogue would be subjected to any disciplinary action. - Bernama