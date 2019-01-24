Transfer of Rosmah’s graft case to High Court for justice: Prosecution

KUALA LUMPUR: The prosecution’s application for the case involving former prime minister’s wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, who is facing two corruption charges involving solar energy projects in rural schools in Sarawak, from the sessions court to the High Court is because the latter has a wider jurisdiction, according to deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib.

He said it was also to provide the benefit and justice to the case.

“It is also to ensure expedient to the ends of justice. If the case begins at the High Court, the appeal can be heard until the Federal Court, (and) if there is any complex legal issues, it will be resolved at the Federal Court,” he added.

Ahmad Akram was submitting before High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah on the prosecution’s application to transfer the case.

Lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader, representing Rosmah, requested time to file an affidavit of objections to the transfer.

“We have to study a 370-page document on the case and our client also feels that this case is intentionally done in haste,” he added.

Sequerah then set March 15 to hear submission by the defence.

On Nov 15 last year, Rosmah, 67, pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court to two counts of soliciting RM187.5 million and receiving RM1.5 million for the project to provide electricity to schools in 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

She was charged under Section 16(a) (A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act (MACC), and faces imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount of the gratification of RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction. — Bernama