Transition to smart agriculture will take time to have a positive impact

KUALA LUMPUR: The transition from conventional to modern technology such as smart agriculture cannot be sudden but in phases to have a positive impact on the target groups, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Agriculture and Food Industries Deputy Minister I, Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah said smart agriculture was mainly used in new areas with the difficulty of changing from the conventional to modern agriculture.

“However, the government will continue giving attention to providing aid and the best services to the target groups.

“Therefore, in ensuring transition from the conventional agriculture methods to the modern would be effective and meeting the government’s aspirations, our goal is to give more attention to the fishermen while increasing our food stocks.

“In the 12MP (12th Malaysia Plan), the focus will be on hastening acceptance of the use of modern technology in the agrofood sector as smart agriculture has been identified as a strategic and high-impact activity that can regenerate economic growth.”

Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah said this to a supplementary question from Senator Datuk Seri S. Vell Paari on whether the government planned to provide incentives to smallholders and plantation operators to change their conventional practices to smart agriculture. — Bernama