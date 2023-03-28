Transport Ministry has no plans to raise VEP rate

JOHOR BAHRU: The Transport Ministry (MOT) has not plans to raise the payment rate for the vehicle entry permits (VEP) imposed on Singapore registered vehicles to this country.

Its minister, Anthony Loke Siew Fook said the current VEP payment of RM20 will be retained.

He said raising the VEP will cause the Singapore government to impose a higher payment on Malaysian vehicles entering the republic.

“So we need to consider this consequences, we also want to encourage more Singapore tourists to Johor and contribute to the economy, so there are no plans to raise the rate,” he said at a media conference after the launch of the MyBAS50 unlimited pass and bus electric launch at Larkin Sentral here today.

He was commenting on Kota Iskandar assemblyman Datuk Pandak Ahmad’s suggestion to the government to raise the VEP specifically for Singapore-registered vehicles entering the country through Johor on March 21.

Pandak was reported to have said that raising the VEP rate should be considered as it was still low compared to the exchange rate with Singapore.

On whether a Light Transit Rail (LRT) service would be started in Johor Bahru, Loke said that there was a suggestion from a private company to construct it there but added that it was still at a suggestion stage. - Bernama