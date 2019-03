KUALA LUMPUR: The Transport Ministry is investigating the death of a Malaysia Airports (MAHB) staff whose work vehicle was hit by a private jet on the runway at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang on Monday.

When met at the Parliament lobby here today, its minister Anthony Loke (pix) said it would take 30 days for initial reports of the incident to be completed.

“We have our own investigation unit and department. I have instructed the department to come up with the report,“ he said.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din said police have summoned witnesses and other individuals to record their statements.

He said the case is classified as causing death by negligence under Section 304A of the Penal Code, an offence that carries imprisonment up to two years or a fine or both.

Mohd Zani said other aspects of the investigations involved aviation safety and procedures undertaken by the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) and other relevant agencies.

Among those police are expected to call up for questioning are the pilots, the air traffic controllers on duty at the time of the accident and at least three workers who were at work on the runway.

MAHB staff Mohd Ruzaimi Iskandar Ahmad Razali, 39, died of serious head injuries at 6.45pm on Tuesday after he was taken to the intensive care unit of a private hospital a day earlier.

It is learnt that Mohd Ruzaimi was seated in a MAHB Perodua Kembara that was parked on a runway at the airport.

The victim was supervising the repainting of the airport’s runway centre lines by several workers when the jet touched down at about 3.20am and slammed into the Kembara.