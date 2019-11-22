Trashtocash programme changes public perception of waste

KUALA TERENGGANU: The #trashtocash programme, an eco-community initiative implemented by the Housing and Local Government Ministry has successfully changed people’s perception of the waste.

Its deputy minister Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah Raja Ahmad said due to the programme, the waste had been recycled to generate extra income and this could indirectly enhance the cleanliness of the surrounding area, especially in the People’s Housing Projects (PPRs) nationwide.

“The programme aimed at educating and encouraging the public to manage waste wisely so that it can be recycled and converted into cash.

“It also aims at changing the perception of the public to stop from feeling embarrassed to practice recycling as a source of income,” he told reporters after the launch of the #trashtocash programme at PPR Padang Hilir here today.

Over 300 people from the community participated in the campaign and collected over 250km of recyclable waste in less than an hour.

Prices for recycled items are varied, depending on categories, namely, RM0.19 per kilogramme of box, while old newspaper (RM0.20), aluminium cans (RM2) and plastic (RM0.60).

Meanwhile, programme coordinator Muhamad Shazlee Muhamad Nazlee said the PPR Padang Hilir in Kuala Terengganu was the third location for the #trashtocash after it was being held Penang and Johor Bahru earlier this month.

“To date, we have paid RM400 to RM500 for recycled waste collected at each location and the response has been very encouraging.

“Today, for example, we have appointed 10 coordinators who will continue the programme at the PPR Padang Hilir to increase the public’s awareness on waste management,” he said.

After Kuala Terengganu, the programme will continue to be held at three other selected locations, namely, Taman Kosas in Ampang, Selangor, Kuala Kangsar in Perak and PPR Taman Sri Keramat in Putatan, Sabah. — Bernama