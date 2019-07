JOHOR BARU: A Class C trawler boat was impounded for carrying out fishing activities in prohibited area in the waters off Tanjung Siang, Bandar Penawar, near Kota Tinggi, earlier yesterday.

Marine Police (PPM) Region 2 commander ACP Paul Khiu Khon Chiang said the boat, along with a local skipper and four Indonesian male crew members were detained at 7.8 nautical miles from Tanjung Siang.

“The PPM patrol team, acting on the information and public complaints, has intercepted the trawler boat at 4am when the boat was believed to be in the midst of fishing in the area.

“Apart from the crew members, aged between 26 and 58, the PPM also seized a total of about 500kg of various types of fish,” he said in a statement here, briefly.

He said the inspection found that the skipper and crew members had committed an offence under the Fisheries Act 1985 by carrying out fishing activities at the prohibited area, a breach of fishing licence conditions.

The boat and all detainees were sent to Tanjung Sedili Jetty and handed over to the Fisheries Department investigating officer for further action.

Khiu said PPM to act immediately on any complaints lodged by fishermen if it was found to have breached the regulations and laws set while the public were advised to channel any information to the PPM via 07-2372221 / 07-2372222. — Bernama