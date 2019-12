PETALING JAYA: A total of RM83.67 million in grants for 67 development projects and programmes that were completed by eight agencies have yet to be returned to the Malaysian Treasury.

According to the Auditor-General’s Report, the eight agencies were the Malaysian Highway Authority, that has yet to repay the balance of RM63.73 million, The Malaysian Industrial Development Authority (RM1.37 million), the Forest Research Institute of Malaysia (RM1.61 million), Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (RM2.94 million), the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO).

The remaining three agencies are under the Ministry of Agriculture and Agro?based Industry which is yet to return a total of RM8 million.

The report also revealed that there were two agencies, The Malaysia Productivity Council (MPC) and MyIPO had used their balance grant amount of RM2.96 million for “other causes” than the ones agreed upon.

“The audit revealed that the MPC had used a total of RM417,699 from its allocation for an intergrated action Programme Mechanism.

“It was spent on causes related to productivity launches, appreciation and Hari Raya celebrations, courses and other expenses.” the report noted.

“The expenditures were made without the approval of the relevant ministry and the Malaysian Treasury department.”