Tremors felt in various parts of Klang Valley, other parts of the world

PETALING JAYA: A few people from Puchong have said that the tremors were felt in their area.

Checks on Twitter suggests that other people have experienced similar occurrences. One netizen on Twitter said, “My neighbours complaining that the building shook macam ada earthquake ... i’m at work now but I hope the building doesn’t collapse.”

The tremors may be due to an earthquake that occurred a few minutes ago in Northern Sumatra as reported by Mexican seismology organisation, Monitor Sismico.

