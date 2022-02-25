Tremors: JBPM receives 34 building emergency calls in Klang Valley

KUALA LUMPUR: Thirty-four building emergency calls were received by the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) in the Klang Valley after tremors were felt following the strong earthquake in Indonesia’s Sumatera island this morning.

Among the buildings involved were Menara Glomac, Wisma BSN, Menara AmBank and Pantai Indah Apartment and others in Taman Miharja and Jalan Pantai Dalam here, as well as those in Shah Alam, Cyberjaya, Sepang, Kapar, Banting, Puchong, Kajang, Subang Jaya, and Petaling Jaya in Selangor.

The Meteorological Department MetMalaysia tweeted that an earthquake of 6.1 magnitude had occurred in northern Sumatera at 9.39 am and that tremors were felt in the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia, especially in Perak, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor.

Kuala Lumpur JPBM spokesman said fire stations around the city had been asked to run inspections at the call locations to monitor and ensure that the buildings are safe and not affected by the tremors.

So far, no damage or casualties were reported, he said.

In SHAH ALAM, Selangor JBPM director Norazam Khamis said following the tremors, residents in high-rise buildings were instructed to evacuate the premises and gather in open areas pending inspections and further instructions.

In MELAKA, seven calls relating to the tremors were received by the state JBPM involving the State Secretary Building in Seri Negeri, Jasin Police headquarters building, Hang Tuah Jaya building and Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) building in Central Melaka.

Also affected were the Melaka Inland Revenue Board building near the MITC ring road, Melaka Islamic Religious Council building in Jalan Bukit Palah and PPR flats in Jalan Tehel.

Melaka JBPM spokesman said the calls were received between 9.45 am and 10.42 am.

So far, no casualties and damage were reported, he added.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, the State Fire and Rescue Department received two reports of minor cracks on building structures following the Sumatera earthquake.

Its operation assistant director, Zamhuri Zainnordin said it involved the eighth floor of a private hospital in Seremban and the first floor of the Port Dickson Land and District office.

“Upon inspection, it is found that the cracks were minor and not critical and the buildings are safe. No one was injured,” he told Bernama. - Bernama