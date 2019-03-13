Trial period for Jalan TAR as pedestrian zone from April 1

KUALA LUMPUR: The trial period for Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman (TAR) as a pedestrian zone will be held for one month on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays from April 1.

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad in a statement said that during the one-month trial period only buses, taxis, police, firefighters, ambulances and enforcement vehicles would be allowed to pass the road.

He said access to the road would be closed from 8am to 12pm from Jalan Esfahan near Sogo to Jalan Melayu.

“Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will ensure Lorong TAR and Lorong Gombak on the left and right of Jalan TAR will completely be empty from hawkers and obstacles, to facilitate loading and unloading of goods to continue as normal,” he said.

He said legal vendors in the affected areas would be relocated to other areas around Jalan TAR after new kiosks were built for them while the night market and Ramadan bazaar traders would be relocated to the new site to be announced later. — Bernama