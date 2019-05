A GROUP of con artists who made headlines 12 years ago fleecing their victims in Klang of their life savings with promises of “miracle cures” are back at work in the royal town.

Their latest victim, a woman in her late 70s, parted with RM12,000, China Press reported today.

The senior citizen was shopping for greens at the wet market in Jalan Meru about 7am last Friday when she was approached by two of the con artists who told her that misfortune was about to befall a close relative of hers.

They convinced her that only she could help by having all her money and jewellery blessed by a “miracle doctor”.

In the next three hours, the victim withdrew RM12,000 from a bank, including a RM10,000 fixed deposit, and handed it to the duo together with some gold chains, bracelets, rings and ear rings.

According to the report, the victim, who was seen leaving the market with the two con artists in a video footage captured by the CCTV of a coffee shop next to the market, appeared to be under a spell.

The victim only came to her senses on reaching home around 10.30am and found to her shock that the packet of money and jewellery were reduced to a bottle of mineral water and a packet of chrysanthemum tea after being “blessed” by the so-called miracle doctor.

She later lodged a report at the Klang Utara police station.

It is learned that after coming under the media spotlight 12 years ago, the group moved out of Klang and continued to prey on unsuspecting senior citizens in other states.