‘Trigger fish triggers netizens’ curiousity with human like mouth

A FISH aptly named ‘Trigger fish’ has triggered the curiosity of netizens with its bizarre looks.

What is bizarre about the appearance of this fish, happen to be its lips and teeth which looks almost human-like.

Some netizens have shared the photo of the fish with humorous comments, with some of them saying that the fish looks like Angelina Jolie. One netizen even said that the fish had sexier lips than hers.

The trigger fish belongs to the Balistidae family, and they’re commonly found in the Indo-Pacific region.

Previously, in China another fish species went viral for having a human-like head.