Trio charged with causing man’s death

PASIR MAS: Three men, all aged 26, were charged in the sessions court here today with causing the death of a man in front of the Kampung Bagus village headman’s office in Rantau Panjang last month.

However, all of them, — Muhammad Mahfuz Aris Md Nawi, Mohamad Haniff Mazlan and Azrol Affendi Daud — pleaded not guilty to the charge before judge Nazri Ismail.

The three men were charged under Section 304(a) of the Penal Code with culpable homicide not amounting to murder for the death of one Mohamad Noralimin Hafiz Osman, 23, between 3pm and 5.30pm last April 8 at a car store building in Jalan Banggol Kulim in Rantau Panjang.

The trio, represented by lawyer Mohd Yusoff Yunus, faced an imprisonment for up to 30 years and fined, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Faizuan Sulaiman prosecuted.

The court set June 11 for mention. — Bernama