Tropical Storm Nesat expected to reach typhoon level tonight

KUALA LUMPUR: Tropical storm Nesat located at 19.7°N 117.2 E northwest of the Philippines is moving west towards Hainan Island, China and it is expected to morph into a typhoon tonight.

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the situation would cause strong winds in the South China Sea and reminded the public to be prepared for any eventuality.

“MET Malaysia (Malaysian Meteorological Department) has issued a Continuous Rain Warning (WASPADA) for Sarawak, Sabah and WP Labuan until Oct 18, 2022.

“May God protect us from any disasters. Be careful,“ he said in a post on his Facebook page today. - Bernama