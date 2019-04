PETALING JAYA: Tropicana Corporation Bhd has responded to a viral video that shows a purported buyer of one of its properties taking a sledgehammer to his unit, which he described as sub-standard.

Tropicana, in a Facebook post directed at customers, business partners and stakeholders, said it was aware of the videos being circulated in regards to its serviced residences at The Residences, Kuala Lumpur.

The vacant possession procedure was completed and keys were handed over to the buyer last month, the note from its Customer Care Team read.

“The individual who performed destructive acts in the unit is the representative of the unit’s current owner,” it said. “Our team is still attempting to connect with the rightful owner and we will do our best to assist in any possible way.

“We are deeply mortified and affected by this untoward incident, and we apologise to anyone that has been affected by it.

“Despite this, we remain committed towards continuously delivering quality homes that not only fulfil the lifestyle aspirations but also enhance the quality of life of our customers.”

Watch the video here:

https://www.facebook.com/singaporeIncidents/videos/339420256927147/?v=339420256927147