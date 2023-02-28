Tuan Ibrahim apologises over Agong’s speech dictated by govt remark

KUALA LUMPUR: Kubang Kerian Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man today offered an apology for his remark alleging that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s Royal Address at the opening of the First Meeting of the Second Session of the 15th Parliament, was prepared by the government.

Tuan Ibrahim, who is also the former Minister of Environment and Water, said he had met with and clarified to the Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Johari Abdul about the remark made when debating the motion of thanks for the Royal Address last Tuesday.

“I think we don’t need to prolong this matter as we have many other important issues. If there was a mistake, I apologise and we should move on to more important matters for the interests of the people,” he said when asked by Johari to explain himself before the question time began.

Earlier, Johari said the issue was raised by RSN Rayer (PH-Jelutong) using Dewan Rakyat Standing Order 36 (6) as the remark made by Tuan Ibrahim was deemed malicious. - Bernama