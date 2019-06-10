Tuaran police nab 11 individuals for various drug-related offences

TUARAN: Eleven individuals were picked up for various offences under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 from around the district in a week since June 3.

Tuaran police chief DSP Mohd Hamizi Halim said the arrests were made under Ops Tapis and Ops Sarang to curb the problem of crimes and drugs in the areas.

“The focus of the operation was on Telipok Ria Housing Estate, Taman Sri Rugarding and Kampung Bakut, “ he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Hamizsi said all the individuals apprehended were aged between 25 and 45.

Police also confiscated 6.42g of syabu worth RM963. — Bernama