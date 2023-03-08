Tun Abdul Taib to return to Sarawak soon: Abang Johari

KUCHING: Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has confirmed that Sarawak Yang DiPertua Negeri Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud will return to Sarawak soon.

Without giving a date, Abang Johari said Abdul Taib was recuperating after being taken ill while he was on leave abroad and that his health is improving.

“He has recovered and is now resting. We are waiting for the final report from the hospital, after which, he will return,“ he told reporters after launching the state-level National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign at the state police headquarters here today.

Abang Johari was responding to the recent rumours on social media about Abdul Taib’s health.

On Aug 2, a fake black and white poster of Abdul Taib with the caption ‘Al-Fatihah’ ’ circulated on local TV station Astro AWANI, which went viral on social media.

Astro AWANI denied publishing the poster showing its logo and warned the public not to fall for the fake news.

On Tuesday, Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Law, Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali said that Abdul Taib is currently recovering and there was no need for the appointment of an acting head of state.

On June 23, Astana Negeri Sarawak lodged a police report on the spread of fake news regarding the wellbeing of Abdul Taib on social media. - Bernama