Tun Juhar: Tourism can generate RM4.1b revenue for Sabah this year

KOTA KINABALU: The targeted arrival of 2.2 million tourists to Sabah this year is expected to generate a revenue of RM4.1 billion to the state, said the Yang Dipertua Negeri Sabah, Tun Juhar Mahiruddin.

Thus, the Head of State said in order to achieve the target, the Sabah government is committed towards intensifying the implementation of various inclusive tourism initiatives and programmes, especially tourism promotions and expansion of the air travel network.

He said such efforts were also important to ensure Sabah become the most attractive tourist destination in the country, whether for domestic tourists or more so for foreign tourists.

“The opening of the national border gates (previously closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic) had a positive impact and encouraged the recovery of the state’s tourism sector. In 2022, the arrival of tourists to Sabah reached 1.73 million people compared to only 371,187 people in the previous year.

“The arrival of international tourists from Singapore, Brunei, the United Kingdom, France and the Netherlands has shown a significant increase,” he said when delivering a government policy speech while opening the fourth term of the 16th Sabah State Assembly (Dewan) sitting here today.

Also present at the Sabah DUN sitting were Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and Sabah DUN Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

In the meantime, Tun Juhar said the development of infrastructure and utilities played a key role as an effective enabler to support the state’s economic growth and improve the well-being of the people.

In that regard, he said the state government will intensify the implementation of initiatives to improve infrastructure and utilities including roads, water and electricity supply, sewerage, ports and wharves as well as public transport including expediting the Pan Borneo Highway Project.

“The management of water catchment areas will also continue to be strengthened to maintain reservoirs in the state, not only to guarantee water supply but also to control the cause of floods.”

He said the state government will also strengthen the initiative to install internet satellite technology (VSAT) at 300 locations this year to ensure Sabah achieves 100 per cent internet connectivity by next year to benefit the populace, especially those in the interiors.

Meanwhile, Tun Juhar said this year the state government aims to survey at least 7,500 Native customary land lots involving an area of 15,000 hectares, and gazette 75 areas as Native Village Reserves.

He said this year the state completed the measurement of 7,531 Native Land Lots involving a total area of 16,593.2 hectares, while 76 Native Village Reserve Land lots were gazetted under Section 8 of the Sabah Land Ordinance involving 1,335.47 hectares. -Bernama