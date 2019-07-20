Tun M: Don’t be like Umno, fighting for themselves rather than the collective good

SERDANG: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today told party members to fight not for self interest or to gain wealth, but to fight for race, religion and the nation.

The prime minister warned that if Bersatu is not careful, they will end up like Umno, whose party origins came from noble intentions, but ended up having leaders who fought for personal gain and wealth.

“We do not fight for our own interests, but we fight for race, religion and the country, so when we succeed we will be looked upon highly and respected after sharing all the benefits,“ he said in his opening speech at Bersatu’s extraordinary general meeting at Maeps, Serdang today.

He also said when leaders failed to champion the people’s cause, they would be rejected by the people.

“Let us not be like Umno. We fight for the party’s struggle and not for our self interest. We have to remember that the people will not support those with their personal interests,“ he said.

He added that leaders who put their self interest over the party tend to pick less intelligent followers to be their successor and they will end up having only politicians who could only think for themselves rather than those fighting for party ideology.

“No one will support such leaders who don’t know how to be a capable political leader, and we will end up being rejected by the people as they don’t like people with self interests.”