PETALING JAYA: It is too early to say who should lead Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the event of fresh elections, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) strategy and policy bureau chief Rais Hussin Mohamed Arif said yesterday.

He was responding to a suggestion by former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail that PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim should take charge.

“There is not much clarity on what is really happening, and once the clarity is more refined and made known to the public, then PH would be in a better position to stake a claim on this ongoing political battle between the two coalitions,” he told theSun yesterday.

He said Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad could still be in the reckoning as the nonagenarian is well versed in politics and has led his coalition to victory in all general elections.

“He (Mahathir) has been there pre- and post-independence, led the government under Barisan Nasional for 22 years, and then came back and beat them under PH.”

PKR member Dr Lee Boon Chye said that Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim leading PH is his party’s stand and the Port Dickson MP would certainly be the next prime minister if PH won the next elections.

On cooperation between PKR and Mahathir, Lee said: “We would appreciate Tun Mahathir’s support”.

Universiti Malaya sociopolitical analyst Prof Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi said Anwar would be a more energetic opposition leader as he is 20 years younger than Mahathir.

“Even if DAP has more seats in Parliament, it should not be a problem if Anwar becomes the opposition leader as the difference in seats between PKR and DAP is very small,” he told theSun.

However, public policy analyst Lim Teck Ghee felt that Malaysian politics is entering a post-Mahathir phase.

“The Pakatan parties will have to find an opposition leader who can unify them,” he said yesterday.

Lim said Mahathir could still make a positive contribution to PH’s 15th general election campaign and the reform agenda if he so chooses. “I am sure most supporters of the Opposition see Anwar as the right man for the position,” he added.