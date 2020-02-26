Tun M: I want a government that does not side with any party

PETALING JAYA: Interim Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said politics and political parties should be put aside, and that he will try to form a government that does not side with any political parties.

In a rare live television address to the people, he said politicians and political parties focus too much on politics that they forget they are facing economic and health problems that threaten the country.

“I realise that whatever I do now is opposed and rejected by many, but some may support it. I’m not looking to be liked. I’m just doing something I think is good for the country,“ he said in his live address.

He also offered his side of the story of what happened during that fateful Sunday on Feb 23 when several meetings were held to decide the fate of the federal government, followed by his shocking resignation as Prime Minister and Bersatu chairman.

“Actually, I promised to resign to give the Dewan Rakyat an opportunity to decide who would replace me. If it’s true that I’m still supported I’ll be back. Otherwise I will accept whoever is selected.

“So the opportunity to change leadership is there. Just because I was supported by both parties, my time for resignation had not yet come.

“But my party, Bersatu declared to leave Pakatan Harapan. There will also be politicians from other component parties coming out. With this action, the Pakatan Harapan will fall,“ he said.

He added that the result is he would end up supporting PAS and Umno, after which the losing parties will form the government. This government would be dominated by Umno as the largest party.

“I can accept Umno members who are leaving the party and joining other parties. But Umno will join this government as the biggest party. This is unacceptable to me. So I was forced to resign,“ he said.

Mahathir further said he does not intend to hold on to the Prime Minister’s post as alleged by some quarters.

“So I resigned because I didn’t see the power and the position as ‘be all and end all’ to my goal. To me that power and position is ‘a means to an end’ or a tool to achieve the objective. And our objective is for the good of the nation,“ he said.

He further apologised to the people of Malaysia over the current political situation which is a bit messy and may cause anxiety among them.

Mahathir is also slated to announce the stimulus package that was finalised by the previous PH government tomorrow.