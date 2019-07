KUALA LUMPUR: Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) graduates could easily find jobs with high pay compared to academic graduates, said Human Resource Minister M. Kula Segaran.

He said that it was proven in countries like Australia, Germany and Singapore which emphasised on producing skilled TVET graduates demanded by the industry.

“We want our children to believe that TVET creates skilled workers who get higher pay,“ he said at the pre-launching of the TVET Conference 2019 at KL Sentral here today.

Hence, Kula Segaran urged parents to give full support to their children to join the TVET programmes and to counter negative perceptions towards the field.

Meanwhile, he said the ministry in collaboration with the Department of Skills Development (JPK) and Manpower Department (JTM) would hold the TVET Conference 2019 at the Putrajaya Marriot Hotel on July 8 and 9.

At the event, Kula Segaran also announced the appointment of singer Yusry Abdul Halim, popularly known as Yusry KRU as the ministry’s TVET Icon in an effort to attract young people into the field. — Bernama