Two army personnel killed by fallen tree during operation

KUALA LUMPUR: Two Malaysian Army personnel were killed by a falling tree while conducting an operation in the interior of Hutan Belum, Gerik yesterday.

The Malaysian Army announced the death of Sergeant Mohd Kamal Ramli, 41, and Corporal Muhammad Zaki Johari, 31, both members of the 2nd Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment (2 RAMD), in a statement tonight, adding that they had died at a temporary base in the team’s operating area when a storm hit at around 2.30 am.

“After the situation became calm around 2.50 am, a security check revealed both personnel had died after a tree fell on them,” the statement read.

The Malaysian Army also expressed its condolences to the families of the deceased and stated that necessary assistance would be channelled to ensure the welfare of their next of kin.

Mohd Kamal will be laid to rest in Sungai Petani, Kedah while Muhammad Zaki will be buried in Chuping, Perlis, the statement added.

Meanwhile in Ipoh, the police have classified the death of both army personnel as sudden death, Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said.

The police received a report on the fatal incident from 2 RAMD, Sungai Ara Camp, Penang at 11.50 am, he said, adding that both victims were evacuated from the operations area via an Army helicopter to the Sungai Ara Camp in Penang.

The bodies were subsequently taken to the Penang Hospital for autopsies, he said. - Bernama