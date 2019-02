IPOH: Six men, including two siblings, were charged in the sessions court here today with trafficking five foreign women for sexual exploitation since last year.

Brothers Yeong Kuang Chun, 19, and Yeong Kuan Seong, 23, as well as Tan Lik Quan, 22, Kam Qi Wen, 22, Ang Boon Haw, 33, and Ng Choon Hooi, 36, pleaded not guilty to the charges before judge Norashima Khalid.

Three charges were made against the Yeong brothers, while Tan, Kam dan Ang faced four charges and one charge was made against Ng.

They were all alleged to have committed the offence at Pusat Perniagaan Manjung Point 1, near Seri Manjung, between September 2018 until Jan 16 this year.

The charges were made under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking In Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which provides an imprisonment for up to 15 years and is also liable to fine, if found guilty.

All of them were allowed bail, with the Yeong brothers Tan, Kam and Ang at RM20,000 for all charges, and Ng for RM10,000. They were also ordered to surrender their passport to the court.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Fauzi Md Yusof, while lawyer Hong Chong Hang represented all the accused. — Bernama