Two businessmen charged with abetting disposal of RM10.6 million

SHAH ALAM: Two businessmen pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court for abetting another man to dishonestly cause a woman to dispose of the money of two companies amounting to RM10.6 million.

Lim Ah Hock, 71, was charged with one count, while Lim Pay Chuan, 53, faced three counts.

They were charged with abetting a general manager of a construction company, G. Paismanathan, 52, by prompting the woman to dispose of the money belonging to two companies to pay another company, involving work that the accused knew did not exist.

They were accused of committing the offence at Pestech Technology Sdn Bhd in Ara Damansara near here between Nov 16, 2017, and Jan 5, 2018.

The charge was framed under Section 109 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 403 of the same Act, which provides a jail term of not less than six months and not more than five years, and with whipping and fine, upon conviction.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Deputy Public Prosecutor Muaz Ahmad Khairuddin prosecuted, while lawyer Gobind Singh Deo represented both accused.

Judge Rozilah Salleh allowed bail at RM200,000 in one surety each, and ordered them to surrender their passports to the court.

The court also fixed Feb 24 for mention. - Bernama