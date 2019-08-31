Two children feared drowned while bathing at Sungai Sepang estuary

SEPANG: Two children are feared drowned after being swept away by strong current while bathing at the Sungai Sepang estuary here today.

Sepang Fire and Rescue Station chief Azrul Faizal Maarif said Siti Nuralya Mohd Zainal, 11, and Muhammad Hafiz Mohd Zainal, 14, had been bathing at the river estuary with four other friends before they were all swept away by the strong current at about 3.30pm.

“Four of them managed to swim to safety,“ he said, adding that a search and rescue operation was underway. — Bernama