Two cops arrested for allegedly extorting money

PETALING JAYA: Two police patrolmen were arrested by their colleagues for allegedly extorting cash from a motorist and his three friends on Saturday.

Sources said a 28-year-old man who works as a customer service officer was travelling along Jalan 51A/225 with his three friends in a car when they were stopped by the policemen at about 9pm.

The cops, a corporal and lance corporal, both aged 34 and attached to district police, accused the victims of soliciting with prostitutes and threatened to arrest and charge them in court.

It is learnt that the victims were ordered to surrender their identification cards and a cellphone before the cops demanded for cash if they wanted to be let off.

After negotiating the sum, the policemen agreed on RM400 from each of the four victims.

The victims then drove to a nearby petrol station to withdraw the cash from an ATM before handing it over to the cops who returned their cellphone and MyKad.

About an hour later, the victims decided to lodge a police report on the extortion.

On getting wind of the police report, one of the rogue policemen contacted the customer service officer and offered to return the cash he took if the man retracted his police report.

It is learnt that the cash was deposited into the victim’s bank account minutes later.

Sources said on Monday, a police team from the district serious crimes division raided an undisclosed location where both the rogue policemen were arrested.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid (pix) told theSun that the suspects were remanded for three days for further investigations.

“There will be no compromise on such acts of crime by the police. We will charge them in court if investigations show they were behind the case,“ he said.