Two cut-up bodies found in Sungai Buloh

KUALA LUMPUR: Two bodies which had been cut-up were found on a riverbank near the Desa Coalfields housing estate in Sungai Buloh this afternoon.

Without stating the time the bodies were found, Sungai Buloh District Police Chief Supt Shafa’aton Abu Bakar said both bodies were found by passers-by in the area.

“The victims were believed to be a woman and a man. There were no identification papers on them. They had signs of slashes on several parts of their bodies. According to early information, members of the public found three bodies, but when our team arrived, there were only two bodies,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

He said going by the condition of the bodies, both victims were believed to have died about two weeks ago and were killed at a different location before their bodies were disposed near the river.

Shafa’aton said 10 firemen were rushed to the location to bring the bodies out and to help the forensic department from the Selangor Contingent Police Headquarters.

The bodies were taken to the Sungai Buloh Hospital for autopsies. The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama