KUALA LUMPUR: A 58-year-old British national fell to his death at a plush apartment in Bukit Jalil here today.

Cheras police chief ACP Muhammad Idzam Jaafar said the man was found lying motionless on the ground floor of the SkyLuxe Residence at about 9.40am.

He was pronounced dead by paramedics who arrived at the scene later.

He said initial investigations showed that the victim had slipped into depression following the recent death of his wife who succumbed to Covid-19.

Muhammad Idzam said the victim is believed to have jumped from the 19th floor of the building.

In a separate and unrelated case at about the same time and also in Bukit Jalil, police received a call from a car wash centre operator who reported that he had found his 22-year-old staff hanged at the premises.

Muhammad Idzam said the victim was found dead at a store room at the car wash centre at about 9.30am today.

He said checks showed that the victim was undergoing two-year police probation under laws of the Prevention of Crime Act (Poca) for an undisclosed offence.

Muhammad Idzam said initial investigations revealed that the man had suffered emotional distress.

“We urge those who are undergoing problems as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic to not resort to any action that can endanger themselves or their families,“ he said.