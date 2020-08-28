Two dead, one injured in factory floor collapse in Ijok

KUALA SELANGOR: Two men, believed to be Rohingyas, were killed while a friend of theirs was seriously injured when the first floor of an animal feed processing factory at Batu 22, Ijok here collapsed at about 11.30am.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said they received an emergency call about the incident at 11.49am and 40 personnel, including the Special Tactical Operation and Rescue Team of Malaysia (STORM), were deployed at the location.

He said the victims, Mohammad Rahim Md Kabir and Hedayad Tullah Adu Karim who died at the scene were found lying on the ground as a result of being crushed by the collapsing concrete floor.

He said, another victim, Habi Basyar Abul Nazar was seriously injured on the head after being hit by fragments of the concrete floor but managed to escape during the incident.

“It is understood that at the time of the incident, the three victims, who were in their 20s, were unloading goods on the ground floor to be transferred to a new factory.

“However, the concrete of the top floor collapsed on them. The victim, who managed to escape, was taken to Sungai Buloh Hospital by their employers for treatment,‘’ he told reporters at the scene today.

Norazam said firefighters took about one-and-a-half hours to extricate the bodies of the two victims under the rubbles and their remains were sent to the same hospital.

He said the cause of the collapse is still under investigation and his team is making further checks on the factory’s safety features. — Bernama