Two die, one hurt in road accident

SEREMBAN: Two people were killed and one was injured when a lorry caught fire (pix) after it crashed into a flyover pole at Km283.6 of North-South Expressway near Nilai early today.

Nilai Police chief Supt Mohd Fazley Ab Rahman said the dead were N. Vasutheven, 48 and R. K. Mohan Raj, 28, while the injured victim was Vasutheven’s son V. Dharshaan, 16.

He said they were heading from Seremban to Perak when the accident happened at about 3am after Vasutheven lost control of the lorry laden with live chicken, causing it to hit the road barrier and skidded before crashing into a flyover pole.

“The lorry caught fire and the driver (Vasutheven) was removed by the public from the lorry but died due to severe head injuries. The lorry attendant (Mohan Raj) was burnt to death while pinned to his seat ” he said in a statement.

Mohd Fazley said Dharshaan managed to escape before the lorry caught fire and the teenager, who had injuries to his head and legs, was being treated at the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital. -Bernama