JOHOR BARU: Two elderly pedestrians were killed after they were hit by a car while crossing the road at KM9.5 Jalan Johor Baru-Kota Tinggi, near here today.

The victims both local residents aged 67 and 61 years, died at the scene in the 5.20am incident.

Johor Baru South district police chief ACP Shahurinain Jais said initial investigations found that both victims crossed the road suddenly from the road divider before being hit by a BMW car driven by a 37-year-old man.

“The driver could not brake in time as both victims made a sudden dart across the road and the impact of the crash caused the victims to be thrown in the air.

“They are confirmed to have died on the spot due to severe injuries to the head and abdomen,“ he said in a statement here.

Shahurinain added that the driver of the car was unhurt but the front end of the vehicle was damaged.

He said post-mortem on the bodies were performed at the Sultan Ismail Hospital here this morning and the case was being investigated under Session 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama