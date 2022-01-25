Two Filipino men jailed for using fake identity cards

LUMUT: Two Filipino men were sentenced to six months’ jail after they pleaded guilty in the Seri Manjung Magistrate’s Court here today to using fake identify cards.

Magistrate A Hafiizh Abu Bakar handed down the sentence on Sulaiman Janalun, 36, and Mizwan Zakaria, 26. They were ordered to serve the jail sentence from date of their arrest which was last Friday (Jan 21).

Sulaiman and Mizwan were charged with using identity cards bearing the name Ridwan Bin Duraman and Al Adzmi Bin Seid, respectively, infront of Mediclinic Sinaran, Taman Sentosa, Sitiawan here at about 12.30 pm kast Friday (Jan 21).

They were charged under Regulation 25(1)(e) of the National Registration Regulation 1990, which provides an imprisonment for up to three years or maximum fine of RM20,000, or both, if found guilty.

According to the facts of the case, the two men were arrested during Ops Jala by the National Registration Department (NRD).

Sulaiman and Mizwan were waiting to do the COVID-19 screening at the clinic for employment as welders at a factory in the area. They confessed to having bought the fake identity cards in Sabah for RM 350 and RM500, respectively. - Bernama