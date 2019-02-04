Two foreign men held over probe into cut-up bodies find

SUNGAI BULOH (Selangor): The police have arrested two foreign men to assist their investigation into the discovery of two cut-up bodies found on the bank of a river, near the Desa Coalfields housing estate in Sungai Buloh on Jan 26.

Sungai Buloh District Police chief Supt Shafa’aton Abu Bakar said today the men, believed to be between 35 and 40, were caught in Kuala Lumpur on Jan 29 and 30.

They were being held on remand for seven days up to Feb 6 to assist in the murder investigation, he told reporters after officially launching the 14th ‘Ops Selamat’ campaign of the Sungai Buloh District Police to minimise road accidents during the Chinese New Year festive season, at the TSB Commercial Centre here.

Asked about the cut-up bodies, Shafa’aton said the police had yet to identify the bodies, one of a man and the other, a woman.

On the ‘Ops Selamat’ campaign, he said the police recorded 116 road accidents, two of them fatal, and issued 761 summonses for various traffic offences since the campaign began on Jan 29.

He also said that the police would step up monitoring and patrol at the accident hot spots between Sungai Buloh and Kuala Selangor as well as in Bukit Rahman Putra. — Bernama