Two former national football players ‘score’ in Kedah polls

KUALA LUMPUR: Former national football players Baddrol Bakhtiar and Muhamad Radhi Mat Din, who are both contesting on the Perikatan Nasional (PN) ticket, won in the Kedah state polls today.

Baddrol, who used to skipper Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC and also played for Sabah FC in the Malaysia League (M-League), won the Gurun state seat by securing 17,771 votes.

The 35-year-old former Harimau Malaya midfielder defeated Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Mohammed Firdaus Johari, who obtained 11,187 votes.

Meanwhile, Kedah football legend Muhamad Radhi defeated Kedah PH chairman Datuk Mahfuz Omar in Alor Mengkudu with a majority of 10,104 votes.

Muhamad Radhi polled 18,936 votes while Mahfuz, who is also the Amanah vice-president, obtained 8,832 votes.

Muhamad Radhi had previously made his political debut in the 14th general election when he stood on the Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) ticket in the Pokok Sena Parliamentary constituency and lost - Bernama