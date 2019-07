KUALA LUMPUR: Two friends were jointly charged in the sessions court here today with conducting a money lending business without a licence last year.

Tan Sou Hooi, 47 and Tan Eng Leang, 43 pleaded not guilty when the charge was read out to them before Judge Zamri Bakar.

The duo were alleged to have committed the offence at a premises at Lingkaran Syed Putra here at 3pm on Oct 16 2018.

The charge under Section 5 (2) of the Moneylenders Act 1951 read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, carries a maximum fine of RM1 million or imprisonment of up to five years or both, upon conviction.

The court allowed both accused bail of RM150,000 with one surety each, and fixed July 31 for mention. They were also ordered to report to the nearest police station on the 10th of each month.

Deputy public prosecutor Norashikin Ibrahim prosecuted while the accused were represented by counsels Muhammad Amin Abdullah and Iqhmar Syafiq Mohd Azmi. — Bernama