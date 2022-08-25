Two friends get three years’ jail, whipping for RM65 robbery

KUALA LUMPUR: Two friends were sentenced to three years’ jail and one stroke of the rotan each, by the Sessions Court here yesterday, for robbing a convenience store of RM65.

Judge Emilia Kaswati Mohamad Khalid handed down the sentence on Mohd Nazir Bahli, 36, and Ahmad Shahmi Azmi, 31, both food delivery riders, after they pleaded guilty to committing the crime at Taman Pertama, Cheras at 9.30 pm on Aug 18.

They were ordered to serve the jail sentence from Aug 19, the date of their arrest.

The duo were charged under Section 395 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment of up to 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

Before sentencing, Emilia Kaswati asked Mohd Nazir how he could commit such an act, to which he replied: ”I was desperate.”

Emilia Kaswati: ”Foreigners work so hard in Malaysia to enable them to send money to their family back home but you are willing to feed your family with such ill-gotten gain. Who is in difficulty now?

Mohd Nazir: Me and my family, Your Honour.

According to the facts of the case, when both the accused entered the store, one of them went to get a bottled drink, and when paying at the cashier counter, the two raided the cash register and grabbed RM65 before fleeing on a motorcycle.

Meanwhile, at a separate Sessions Court, Mohd Nazir and Ahmad Shahmi pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery involving RM324.15.

The offences were committed at two shop premises in Cheras between 8.20 pm to 8.30 pm on Aug 18.

Judge Siti Aminah Ghazali fixed Sept 26 for sentencing.

However, both accused claimed trial to committing three counts of gang robbery on Aug 18 between 8.49 pm and 9.45 pm before Sessions Court Judge Izralizam Sanusi and Hamidah Mohamed Deril.

The court fixed Sept 28 and Oct 5 for re-mention. - Bernama