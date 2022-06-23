Two lanes on 1.3 km stretch of Bidor-Tapah highway to be closed for maintenance

IPOH: The emergency and left lanes between Tapah and Bidor from KM338.2 to KM339.5 southbound on the North-South Expressway will be closed to all vehicles for five days beginning June 27 for maintenance works.

In a statement today, Plus Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) said the right lane will remain accessible to all vehicles.

“As such, all highway users heading south are strongly advised to plan their journey using the PLUS App to get the latest traffic information via CCTV feeds,” it said.

They should also adhere to all traffic signages and instructions from PLUS personnel when passing through the affected stretch.

“Highway users can contact the PLUSLine at 1800-88-0000 for the latest traffic information or to get help in the event of emergencies,” it added. — Bernama