Two men arrested in klia2 for drug smuggling attempt

SEPANG: Two men believed to be drug mules were arrested at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2) on Wednesday prior to their departure to Miri, Sarawak, for carrying syabu which were hidden in Chinese tea packets.

KLIA district police chief ACP Zulkifli Adamsah said the first suspect, aged 22, was arrested near the departure area at 3.45pm, which led to the arrest of the second suspect, aged 19, at the main entrance to the domestic departure hall at 4.15pm.

He said five packets of Chinese tea, with “Guang Yin Wang” written on it, containing 5.293kg of syabu worth RM200,000 were found in the first suspect’s luggage, and six similar packets containing 6.341kg of syabu worth RM240,000 were found in the baggage of the second suspect, who is a student a higher learning institution in Sarawak.

Speaking in a press conference today, Zulkifli said both suspects were believed to be from the same syndicate based in Sarawak, and have arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday to collect the drug supply in Selangor.

“The two have no criminal records, and were believed to be paid RM600 by the syndicate for every kilogramme of drugs they managed to smuggle into Sarawak,” he said, adding that the urine test results of both suspects were negative.

Zulkifli said the district police would cooperate with the Selangor Narcotics CID to track down the drug supplier and syndicate.

The two suspects have been remanded for seven days from yesterday and the case is investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries the mandatory death penalty if convicted. — Bernama