KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested two men on suspicion of assault and extortion.

Petaling Jaya District Police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal (pix) said the suspects were arrested in Kota Damansara on Tuesday and Puchong yesterday respectively.

He said the first suspect, a 32-year-old foreigner, was detained at a condominium in Kota Damansara around 10.05 pm and police also seized two mobile phones, a vehicle and other items.

“The interrogation of the first suspect led to the second suspect, a 35 year-old local, being arrested at around 2.10 am at a house in Puchong. A telephone, a pepper spray, a t-baton and various items were also seized during the arrest.

“The first suspect does not have any criminal record while the second suspect had three previous offences, including the vehicle theft,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said both suspects were believed to be involved in assaulting an individual and extorting a foreigner in his 20s, who is a student at a private institution of higher learning, on Oct 6.

Nik Ezanee said in the 8.45 pm incident, the victim was at the parking area of his condominium in Kota Damansara when he was approached by a foreigner, whom he knew, along with two other men.

“One of the suspects pulled the victim into a car and hit him on the face with an object resembling a pistol and asked him to pay RM10,000 within a month if he didn’t want to be kidnapped,” he said, adding that the victim suffered injuries to the left and right of his forehead, under the eyes and the nose.

“Police are still trying to trace and arrest another local man who is at large, M. Kugan also known as Sivam, 43, identity card number 861217-02-5423 and whose last known address is No. 49, Jalan TK 3/15, Seksyen 3 Taman Kinrara Batu 8, Puchong, Selangor,“ he said.

He said both suspects have been remanded for four days until Saturday (Oct 24) for further investigations under Section 324 of the Penal Code for causing hurt by a dangerous weapon and under Section 385 of the Penal Code for extortion.-Bernama