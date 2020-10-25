Two men claim trial to cheating company owner of RM2.5 million

JOHOR BAHRU: A businessman and a real estate broker pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to cheating a company owner of a forest clearing project worth RM2.5 million, in April last year.

The duo Mad Nazri Kasbi, 46, and Mohd Yazzid Ahmad, 39, entered the plea when the charge was read out to them before Magistrate Mohd Nazzrin Ahmad.

According to the charge sheet, the accused were charged with deceiving the victim into believing that they could help him secure a forest clearing project in Sekakap, Mersing and the offence was committed at a law firm at Danga Utama Trade Centre near Skudai on April 11, 2019 at 2.00 pm.

Both were found to have intentionally deceived the victim by inducing him to hand over a cheque amounting RM2.5 million to them through a law firm.

The offence framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code read together Section 34 of the same Act provides for imprisonment not exceeding 10 years and shall also be liable to whipping and a fine, if convicted.

Magistrate Mohd Nazzrin ordered the accused bail of RM13,000 each with one surety and fixed Dec 6 for mention.

The prosecution was handled by deputy public prosecutor Chan Choon Yew while counsel N.Rhubini represented Mad Nazri and Mohd Yazzid was represented by Shaikh Saleem Daud. — Bernama