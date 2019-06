KUANTAN: A man was detained with ganja and heroin estimated to be worth RM900 in a hut in a rubber estate in Kampung Mela, Kuala Lipis in Lipis yesterday.

Lipis Police Chief Supt Azli Mohd Noor said the suspect, 52, who was unemployed, was detained at 11am by the district Narcotics Crime Division during its Op Sarang.

“The suspect who tried to escape after he became aware of police presence, was caught with a grey backpack containing three slabs of compacted dried leaves wrapped in plastic, believed to be ganja,” he said in a statement here today.

Azli said the estimated gross weight of the ganja was 235.72 g while the heroin was estimated to be 8.26 g, and the suspect was believed to have obtained it from the Mela area in Lipis.

He added that the suspect was also found to be positive for drugs and had a previous drug-related criminal record.

Meanwhile, commenting on a separate case, Azli said a mechanic was detained in a factory kongsi in Padang Tengku, Kuala Lipis for possession of 10.26 g of syabu, 17.3 g heroin and 6.3 g ganja.

He said the 33-year-old suspect was detained at 1.30am today under Op Tapis, and the drugs which were estimated to be worth RM680 were found in a blue plastic container in his sleeping area.

Azli said the suspect who was from Seremban, Negri Sembilan was also found to be positive for drugs and had four previous criminal records was believed to have obtained his supply from Kajang, Selangor.

He added that the two cases were being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which provides for a mandatory death sentence, if found guilty. — Bernama