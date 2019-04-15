Two men die after being hit by KTM Komuter train

KUALA LUMPUR: Two men were killed, believed to be hit by a KTM Komuter train on the Sungai Buloh-Kepong route here yesterday.

The duo, believed to be Myanmar nationals, were said to have trespassed and crossed the track areas in the 6.03pm incident.

According to the statement from Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB), the train heading to Kepong station from Sungai Buloh, was carrying about 30 passengers when the mishap occurred.

“The driver immediately stopped the train when he realised that it had hit something and saw the victims thrown onto the side to the tracks,” the statement said.

The remains of the victims were taken to Selayang Hospital for post-mortem. — Bernama