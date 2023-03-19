Two-month uniform exemption for Johor students affected by floods

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Students who are affected by floods in Johor have been given a two-month exemption from wearing school uniforms.

Johor Education, Information and Communications Committee chairman Norlizah Noh said the exemption was given to lessen the burdens of families affected by floods who need to replace their children’s uniforms.

She has instructed the state education department to gather data on students affected by floods so that adequate assistance can be channelled, not only uniforms, but those who have to follow learning at home.

“The Education Ministry has also announced that flood-affected students are exempted from wearing uniforms at the start of the school term this year. Whatmore with the situation in Batu Pahat that is expected to drag on for a month or two,” she told reporters outside the Johor state assembly at Bangunan Sultan Ismail, Kota Iskandar here today.

Norlizah said that the state government will monitor the learning at home process and channel gadgets to flood affected students who do not have gadgets.

“We will identify how many students are without gadgets to help them follow home learning and will channel aid to relieve the burdens of flood affected families,” she said.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek was reported to have said earlier that exemptions were given as they did not want to burden parents by forcing them to buy uniforms when they are still affected by floods.

As of today, around 2,000 students from five schools were reported to be unable to start the new school term of 2023/2024 due to floods.

Three schools in Batu Pahat, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Mendapat, SK Tanjung Sembrong and SK Seri Nasib Baik were unable to open as routes to the school were still flooded, while SK Pogoh and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Buloh Kasap in Segamat remained closed due to electricity supply issues.

Meanwhile, 44 schools in Batu Pahat district have been turned into flood relief centres. - Bernama