Two more arrested in connection with brawl in Tampoi

JOHOR BAHRU: Two more arrests were made today, raising the total number of suspects arrested in connection with a brawl in Tampoi here on Saturday (May 27) to 14, said police.

North Johor Bahru District police chief ACP Balveer Singh said all 14 arrested were local citizens comprising 13 men and a woman aged between 15 and 36.

“The application for the remand of two more individuals currently arrested will be made tomorrow at the Johor Bahru court,” he said today.

He said police investigations would be carried out in a transparent manner according to the law without any fear or favour or compromise.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat, who also called on the public to not speculate on the riotous incident, was reported today as saying that police are still investigating the cause of the fight, explaining that strict action will be taken against the instigator.

The incident had gone viral via a 28-second duration video on social media.

The case is being investigated under Sections 148, 365 and 385 of the Penal Code. - Bernama