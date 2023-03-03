Two Myanmar nationals charged with murder of farm owner

PORT DICKSON: Two Myanmar nationals were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of a dragon fruit farm owner last month.

Yan Mai and Maung Piaw, both aged 19, nodded after the charge against them was read out before Magistrate V. Vanita.

However, no plea was recorded as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

They were charged with killing Low Seng Poh, 44, at a dragon fruit farm, Tanah Merah Site A, Port Dickson between 12.15 am and 2 am on Feb 18.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same law, provides for the death sentence upon conviction.

The court set May 3 for mention of the case pending the post-mortem, chemical and forensic reports.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Jilwan Kaur Malkith Singh while the two accused were represented by lawyer Noor Azizi Abdull Aziz from the National Legal Aid Foundation.

At the same court, the duo was sentenced to six months’ jail after pleading guilty to entering the country without a valid travel document.

The court ordered the accused to serve their sentence from the date of arrest which was on Feb 18 - Bernama