KOTA KINABALU: The Kota Kinabalu Marine Police Force (PPM) detained two men and seized a boat, on suspicion of being involved in fish bombing activities in Pulau Gaya yesterday.

Sabah PPM (Region 4) commander ACP Mohamad Pajeri Ali said in the operation that was carried out at 6pm, one of the men detained had no identity documents while the other was a 34-year-old local.

He said during further investigations, the team found 20kg of various fish believed to be caught using explosives.

“The PPM also discovered several items believed to be used to catch the fish, including a fishing net,” he said in a statement here today.

The seizure worth RM1500, was handed over to the Fisheries Department for further investigation under Section 26 (1) (c) of the Fisheries Act 1985 for fishing with explosives. — Bernama